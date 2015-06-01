It's 99 days until football time in Tennessee, and if you want tickets to the Vols season opener in Nashville, you can get your tickets on Monday.

UT announced Sunday that tickets for the Sept. 5 game between Tennessee and Bowling Green at LP Field will go on sale to the general public via all Ticketmaster outlets on Monday, June 1 at 11 a.m. ET.

The kickoff time has not been set.

Tickets range in price from $45 to $100 each, plus fees with parking available for $25 each plus fees.