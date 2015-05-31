There was a time when Beau Biden seemed destined to follow in his father's footsteps. It was more than his name that made Beau Biden a rising political star. He was a decorated veteran of the Iraq War. As Delaware's Attorney General, he fought against child predators and for a ban on assault weapons.

Beau Biden, "The only time I need a military-style assault weapon is to train to go to war or to go to war... "



Above all, though, he was a family man. That's what the Biden family chose to highlight in announcing his death from brain cancer at age 46. The Bidens said Beau measured himself as a husband, father, son and brother.

At age 3, he survived a car accident that killed his mother and sister. Tragically echoed now as Beau Biden leaves behind his own wife, Hallie, and their two children. He was honored Sunday on the Senate floor.

Senator Harry Reid, "He was such a fine young man ...."

President and Mrs. Obama traveled to the vice president's mansion Sunday to pay their respects to their late friend. Remembering him as a man of faith who who made a difference.

Delaware's governor says Beau Biden is being mourned by members of both parties, a measure of the man.