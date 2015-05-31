Storms Sunday left a mess in North Georgia, south Walker County to be exact.

Residents spent the afternoon cleaning up debris after high winds knocked down trees and power lines.

Utility crews repaired the lines as quickly as possible.

Coffman Springs Road and Walnut Grove Road were two of the areas affected. Channel 3 talked with one resident on

Trion Highway who had storm damage.

Wayne Mann, Walker County resident, "All the sudden it's the clouds and thundering and everything started raining and the wind started picking up blowing from each direction twisting the trees around."