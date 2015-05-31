News
Catoosa Co. home damaged by fire
A house in Catoosa County was damaged by fire Sunday around noon.
Sunday, May 31st 2015
When firefighters arrived smoke and flames were coming from the attic. The residence is located in on Dogwood Valley Road in Tunnel Hill.
No one was home at the time of the fire. The attic area was damaged by the fire, the rest of the house sustained smoke and water damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.