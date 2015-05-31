UPDATE: A woman took her own life Sunday morning in the parking lot of the Whitfield County 911 Center in Dalton.

Police say that Tifiney Necole Arp, 38, drove to the 911 Center to speak with her husband about their upcoming divorce.

Arp was the estranged wife of Jeffrey Russell Arp, 35, who works as one of the 911 dispatchers at the 911 Center.

The two were talking in the parking lot, and while still seated her pickup truck, she shot herself.

EMS responded but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident did not interrupt 911 service to Whitfield County.

