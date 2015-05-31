UPDATE: Dayton police arrested a suspect in the Sunday stabbing at Goodman's Manufacturing.

Police say that Alicia Hyatte stabbed Maxwell Hilton in the facility's parking lot.

The police report says that Hyatte then went inside the building and put the knife in her workstation. A co-worker then retrieved the knife to bring to investigators at the scene.

Hyatte has been charged with aggravated assault, and is now out of jail on $8500 bond.

PREVIOUS STORY: Dayton City Police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning at a manufacturing facility.

Officers were called to Goodman Manufacturing around 3:30 a.m. where a male and female had been stabbed. Their conditions are unknown at this time. One person was taken into custody, charges are unknown.