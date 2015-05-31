A team of assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA(r)), will be in Cleveland June 1, 2015, to examine all aspects of the city's Police Department's policy an procedures, management, operations and support services.

Interim Police Chief Mark Gibson says this voluntary process, to gain accreditation, is a highly prized recognition of public safety professional excellence.

As part of the on-site assessment, agency personnel and members of the community are invited to offer comments at a public information session June 3, 2015 at 2:00 pm. The session will be held in the Community Room of the Cleveland Police Department located at 100 Church Street NE, Cleveland, TN 37311.

If you are not able to attend the meeting you can call (423) 559-3389 on June 2, 2015, between the hours of 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm.

All comments are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency's ability to comply with CALEA Standards. A copy of the standards is available at the Cleveland Police Department.

The Cleveland Police Department has to comply with 482 standards in order to gain accredited status. The assessors will review written materials, interview individuals, and visit offices and other locations where compliance can be witnessed.