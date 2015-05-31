News
Early morning shooting sends 25-year-old woman to hospital
Chattanooga police investigation a second shooting Sunday morning that left one person with non life threatening injuries.
Sunday, May 31st 2015, 8:51 am EDT
Updated:
Sunday, May 31st 2015, 11:11 am EDT
At approximately 4:02 Sunday morning, the Chattanooga Police Department responded to a local hospital for a person shot.
A female victim arrived by personal vehicle at a local hospital for a gunshot wound.
The 25-year-old told police she was a passenger in a vehicle driving down Dodson Avenue. She said a white SUV pulled behind them and the suspect began shooting. Multiple shots were fired into the victims' vehicle, the suspect then fled the scene. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this crime to call 423-698-2525.