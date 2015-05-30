It is going on five months and Chattanooga's first murder of 2015 still hasn't been solved.

24 -year-old Deoaunte Dean was fatally shot inside his home on Dorris Street on New Year's Day.

Deoaunte's family and friends gathered Saturday at the Chattanooga Wing Company along McCallie and Willow.



"We're still looking for who murdered Deoaunte Dean, who his killer is,” said Danielle Dean, Deoaunte's sister.



Ten minutes into the New Year someone shot the 24-year -old while he was looking out the window.

His sister and mother were on their way to the house to spend the New Year with him.



"I got a call on my phone asking if I was ok, and it was kind of strange because I didn't know what was going on,” said Dean.

When they arrived, Deoaunte had passed. His sister says the person who killed her brother, took a good person.



“Laughing, fun and jokes .Want to play too much, one of them big kids, but he had kids. He was a family man, he liked to spend time with his kids,”said Dean.