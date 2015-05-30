UPDATE: The man accused of firing a gun outside Hamilton Place Mall in May is now in the custody of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremy Tiray Wynn, who is now 19, has been charged with reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and possessing a firearm with intent to go armed.

Total bond for Wynn has been set at $67,000. He’s scheduled to appear before Judge David Bales November 10.

Police said at the time of the incident that Wynn was part of a confrontation inside the mall that later went outside into the parking areas. Surveillance cameras show Wynn with a handgun going in and out of the mall near Bar Louie.

PREVIOUS STORY: The suspect wanted for firing a gun at Hamilton Place Mall last Saturday is now in custody.

Jeremy Wynn was arrested in Knoxville Friday. He is charged with Auto Burglary, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and two counts of Aggravated Burglary.

Wynn is awaiting extradition to Hamilton County.

PREVIOUS STORY:Chattanooga Police have identified 18-year-old Jeremy Wynn the suspect who fired a gun outside Hamilton Place Mall Saturday evening.

The police department's Street Crimes Unit has placed warrants on file for his arrest.



Wynn has outstanding warrants on file for felony reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and possession of a firearm with intent to go armed.



Police say it started as a confrontation inside the mall then spilled outside here into the parking lot, As one of the groups were trying to leave, that's when 18-year old Jeremy Wynn fired a single shot in their direction.



"They got back into their vehicle and left, and the person who fired the shot went back into the mall in an effort to leave and escape," said Asst. Chief of Neighborhood Policing Eric Tucker.



Police say Wynn was aiming at a group of people he was arguing with.



Assistant Chief Eric Tucker says by the time officers arrived Wynn was gone. they think he left the mall through a different store.



"It was determined by eyewitness accounts and it was determined by video surveillance," Tucker said.



Police searched for that suspect and mall management decided not to put the mall on lockdown.



We're told by police there was no threat to the public once they realized the suspect had run off.



"That was established very soon in the investigation, so it was irrelevant at that point," Tucker said, "I mean it was determined that he was gone."



The decision on a lockdown is ultimately up to the owners of Hamilton Place Mall.



They denied our request for an on-camera interview but released this statement that says,

"On Saturday May 30, 2015 at approximately 5:30 p.m. an argument broke out and a single shot was fired in the parking lot. This was an isolated incident and one which we take very seriously.



We will continue to work with the Chattanooga Police Department on the investigation. One of our top priorities is to provide a comfortable, convenient and enjoyable shopping experience for our customers, retail partners and employees." - Catherine Wells, CBL Marketing Director.



Assistant Chief Tucker says at the time, police were focusing on securing the area not contacting store managers or mall patrons to tell them of the incident.



"But in this particular case, the way in unfolded, and the information that we gathered, it was the proper response," Tucker said.

PREVIOUS STORY: "It's unfortunate, of course we wish stuff like that doesn't happen," says Matthew Biskner, general manager of the Bar Louie at Hamilton Place Mall.



A bullet was fired in the parking lot at Hamilton Place Mall Saturday, right in front of Bar Louie. Biskner missed the gunfire by about 10 minutes. The manager on duty called him informing him of what happened.



"Hey, everybody's fine. Everything is ok, someone shot at someone in the mall parking lot and ran back in, the stores are locked down."



CPD tells Channel 3 several people were arguing inside the mall, which then carried out into the parking lot. Three to four individuals separated and began walking to their vehicle when a black male fired a single round in their direction and ran inside the mall.



By 5:30 p.m. CPD arrived and searched the mall for the suspect. Police soon realized the suspect fled from Hamilton Place.



"We do have a great city, we have a great mall, a great restaurant. We have great people all the time, it's a shame for one person to make such a poor decision," says Biskner.



Biskner tells me there were people out on the patio at the time. He says he is glad no one was injured.



"No one felt unsafe, no one felt insecure at all, just a bit worried I'm sure because that's an odd thing to happen," says Biskner.



While the mall remained open, traffic slowed down.



"If you hear about it anywhere in the city, you are going to stay away just because."



Biskner just wants the person who fired the gun to be caught.



"Of course you want anybody who would take the lives of everyone into danger like that, you would like to see them put in a place where they can't do it anymore."



Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Wynn is asked to contact the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.