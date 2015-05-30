CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - More than 90 high school fishing teams representing 21 different schools competed in the inaugural Chattanooga Bass Association High School Fishing Championship this weekend.The team of Ward Barber and Dylan Jolly representing Coahulla High School won with a huge 3-bass limit weighing 19.06 lbs. For the win they each received a $1,000 college scholarship courtesy of Williamson and Son Funeral Home.









The duo also had Big Fish of the tournament with a giant largemouth bass weighing 9.61 pounds.









The top 10 Teams are as follows:





1st - Ward Barber and Dylan Jolly – Coahulla – 19.61 lbs.





2nd - Hunter Arnold and Daniel Kennedy – Silverdale Baptist – 12.75 lbs.





3rd - Harley Sutherland and Blake Smith – Soddy Daisy – 11.79 lbs.





4th - Jacob Thomas and Elijah Cartwight – Soddy Daisy – 11.55 lbs.





5th - Elijah Kirk and Noah Gadd – Silverdale Baptist – 11.26 lbs.





6th - John Roberts and Luke Roberts – Sale Creek – 10.82 lbs.





7th - Jason Padgett and Zac Peel – Murray - 9.72 lbs.





8th - Alyssa Coleman and Abby Smith – Soddy Daisy – 9.45 lbs.





9th - Peyton Spalding and Griffin Hopkins – East Hamilton – 9.05 lbs.





10th - Zach Vaughn and Drew Woodward – LFO – 8.97 lbs.









Top three overall School Team Standings:

1st – Soddy Daisy – 32.79 lbs,

2nd – Sale Creek – 27.42 lbs.

3rd – Silverdale Baptist - 24.04 lbs.





The proceeds raised in this event were distributed back to each school to help offset expenses for the season. The amount each school received was based on a percentage for the number of teams each school had participating. In the end there was over $10,000 in college scholarship money, cash, and prizes awarded back to these young anglers and their high school fishing clubs.









CBA President, Shane Frazier says" I am very excited about this event and being able to give these young anglers a big tournament experience that most of them haven't been able to experience, while also providing monetary benefit to their teams. Fishing isn't a cheap sport, and the financial burden falls on these parents and volunteers that donate there time, equipment, and money. Our goal is to help offset some of those costs through this event."



















