It's been a month since the devastating earthquakes hit Nepal, but still much help is needed.

Nickels for Nepal held a pancake breakfast to raise money to help rebuild homes for one of the communities.

"A lot of people are severely traumatized by it, because everyday they're still having quakes," said Chris Hockert, organizer of event. The quakes keep coming, too, with Gorkha, a city near Kathmandu, getting the brunt of it. "Most of the people left the buildings were living outside in tents or under a tarp," said Hockert.

In a community of 5,000 people, 400 hundred lost their lives. Out of the 900 homes, 720 were destroyed. "It was not a great feeling, absolutely it wasn't it was seeing your home being destroyed," said Dr. Biggya Sapkota.

Sapkota is a Nepal native, who's lived in the states for over 15 years. Watching his home become a ruin, he knew he needed to do something; he needed to help them rebuild and quick before the monsoon season.

Each home, built with two rooms large enough for a family of five, can be completed in just five days, for less than $200 dollars. "The $150 will build a house that will last five years and everything that goes towards building that house can be reused," said Sapkota.

"One dollar will be like 100 Napoli rubies, so we can raise small amounts of money and do a lot of good in Nepal," said Hockert.

Over 85 people came to the breakfast Saturday morning, they raised $2,500 today.