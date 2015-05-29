HARRIMAN, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Valley Authority will auction off 62 Harriman properties, including waterfront homes, it purchased during a cleanup of toxin-laden coal ash sludge.

The Knoxville News Sentinel (http://bit.ly/1JbHZFP ) reports 39 vacant parcels and 23 parcels with homes will be auctioned on site at July 25.

The 2008 spill happened when a containment dike burst at the authority's Kingston Fossil Plant, releasing more than 5 million cubic yards of ash from a storage pond. The sludge flowed into a river and spoiled hundreds of acres in Harriman, a riverside community 35 miles west of Knoxville.

TVA, the nation's largest public utility, offered to buy the homes from affected residents.

Spokesman Jim Hopson says the TVA maintained the homes, with some of them being used as offices during the now-finished cleanup.

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com