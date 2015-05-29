News
Ft. Oglethorpe Police need help finding theft and assault suspect
The Fort Oglethorpe Police Department needs help identifying a female that committed a theft and then assaulted a Walmart store worker.
Friday, May 29th 2015, 4:08 pm EDT
The suspect left in a red car.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Lieutenant Steve Blevins with the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department at (706)866-2512.