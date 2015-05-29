The Georgia Department of Public Health has confirmed a single case of active tuberculosis in a resident of Whitfield County.









The individual identified is receiving medication, according to a news release from Jennifer King of the GDPH.









Health officials say they have begun identifying those who have had contact the person with active TB, and are working to ensure that any additional contacts in the community are identified and treated.









Letters of notification have been sent to those people who may have been exposed, and testing is underway. This has begun with the closest contacts and those individuals that could be at a higher risk for infection due to underlying medical conditions.









Health officials say they have not detected any further spread of TB related to this case.









“The Whitfield County Health Department and District health officials have been working diligently to identify and test individuals at risk of exposure based on guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” said David Holland, M.D., medical consultant, Georgia Tuberculosis Program. ”TB disease progresses over the course of weeks or months, so there is no immediate risk to the public. The Georgia Tuberculosis Program has been monitoring the progress of the contact investigation and is confident that the county's actions are guarding the health of the public.”









TB is usually treated for six to nine months with antibiotics. Within a few weeks, those being treated can return to normal activities without fear or risk of infecting others, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.



