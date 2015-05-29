For his fans, it's about as much as they could ask for: Four straight days of concerts.

"Everybody's excited. I know a lot of people going," said concert-goer Jess Humphrey, "I've always been a huge Garth fan."

On Thursday night, country superstar Garth Brooks started his four-night stay in Knoxville at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Brooks' wife, singer Trisha Yearwood, is joining him.

"I've wanted to see him live forever, and the opportunity finally came up right here in town," said Humphrey. "Thought it would be a great show."

Kim Bumpas with Visit Knoxville says the weekend is a huge deal for the city.

"Four shows in a row, that's what makes this stand out," said Bumpas. "We haven't partnered with anyone that sold four shows in a row."

His announced appearance created such demand that Brooks' first show sold out earlier this year within the first hour, and the second did just the same. Brooks added two more nights to accommodate the demand.

"It's got such a regional draw," said Bumpas. "Whereas some of the other concerts are hitting other destinations, which doesn't make it a regional draw."

Thompson-Boling Arena management said in a statement that the number of paid tickets surpassed any other country event.

Before now, Kenny Chesney's 2003 concert in Neyland stadium held that record with 49,211 tickets. Brooks is already exceeding 54,000 in sales.

"Knoxville really is the destination he is playing in the state of Tennessee," said Bumpas, "It is a great partnership and we are super excited."

Not only is the concert bringing people from all over the country, but it's Brooks' first concert in Knoxville in 18 years and gives locals a great opportunity.

"I was pretty excited, not having to leave town. It's a great venue, great area. I was pretty excited," said Humphrey. "I was for sure getting a ticket one way or another."

There are still a few tickets available.