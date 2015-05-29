Good Friday! We will head into the weekend on a slightly drier note. Today will be warm and humid with temps in the mid 80s. I won't rule out an isolated storm or two in some outlying areas with the daytime heating, but they will be few and far between. Where storms do develop expect some heavy rain.

Saturday will be muggy in the afternoon with a high of 87. Most folks won't see a drop of rain. I will put in a slight chance for a stray storm, but it will be a dry day for most.

Sunday I expect a weakening front to move through late in the day and bring scattered showers and storms to the area Sunday evening after a high of 85.

Next week will have a pretty consistent pattern of temps in the mid 80s (normal for this time of year), modest humidity, and scattered afternoon storms each day.

David Karnes

FRIDAY:

Noon... Mostly Cloudy, 80