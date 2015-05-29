CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) --- The Chattanooga Lookouts' Adam Brett Walker smacked his 12th home run of the year and Jose Berrios earned his sixth win of the season as the Lookouts held off a late Biloxi rally to win 3-2 on a rainy Thirsty Thursday night at A,T & T Field.









Heavy rain just before the scheduled 7:15 start time delayed the game for 2 hours before the teams finally took the field.





The Shuckers and Lookouts have two more 7:15 start times both Friday and Saturday nights.









Sunday's matinee is set to begin at 2:15pm.





On Friday, the Lookouts will be hosting their Salute to Heroes, Military Appreciation Celebration at AT&T Field. This event is presented by EPB Fiber Optics and will feature a post game Fireworks Extravaganza.



As a thank you to our servicemen and servicewomen, active and Veteran military men and women will receive up to four free General Admission tickets to Friday's game. Fans can simply show their military ID at the AT&T Field Box Office on the night of the game to claim their tickets.



“We are thankful to be able to give back to our military members who have served our country,” said Lookouts' President and General Manager Rich Mozingo. “This night gives us and our fans yet another opportunity to recognize the commitment and sacrifice our military makes every day.”



The night will also feature a pre-game recognition ceremony for local Student Veteran Organizations from UTC and Chattanooga State.













