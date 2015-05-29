CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- A day after Chattanooga FC lost to the NASL's Atlanta Silverbacks, the questionable penalty call still sticks in the team's collective craw.









Do you think that was a valid call? " No, I was really disappointed with it because we had just scored the goal, " says CFC midfielder Matthew Aldred, who was cited for the infraction and ensuing penalty kick. " We were buzzing, you think the game is in the bag and then as soon as kickoff , I don't think it was the right call."









I think the referee might have just got caught up in the moment," offers CFC Head Coach Bill Elliott. " And hey, referees have bad nights, just like players and teams."









" He said that he was actually embarrassed to win the game," said Chattanooga FC Assistant Coach Jimmy Weekley of Silverbacks Head Coach Gary Smith's post-game impressions. " He thought we were the better side and we were a lot more dangerous team than his and that we created a lot more chances and opportunities to finish and that he felt that the referees kind of bailed them out and lead them to a win, but its the way soccer goes sometimes," said Weekley.









CFC prepares for the Maryland Bays Friday night at Finley Stadium in the first of two Amateur Cup matches. Game time is 7:30 for both.









Go CFC!















