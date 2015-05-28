DALTON, GA ( dsroadrunners.com )--- The Tony Ingle National Champions Basketball Camp has been set for this summer.









The camp for boys and girls ages 8-15 will be held at Christ Church Presbyterian Church, 510 South Tibbs Road in Dalton, on Monday, June 15 through Wednesday, June 17 from 9 am until 12 Noon each day.









Coach Tony Ingle, a former Roadrunner player and the only NCAA and NAIA National Champion in the state of Georgia, will offer youngsters “a fun and exciting basketball camp” instructed by one of the nation's most respected coaches.









Each camp will include daily fundamental work on ball handling, passing and shooting; daily drills on strategy along with 5 on 5 and 3 on 3 games and daily tips on leadership, service and teamwork.









or email at: To preregister, contact Coach John Redman at 251-455-0969or email at: coachjohnredman@gmail.com







