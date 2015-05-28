Investigators in Whitfield County are still trying to track down who broke into an Army veteran's car on Memorial Day.









"I had a Bible laying right there, but they didn't take it," said Eric Hooker, who is in the process of moving back to Dalton from Fort Campbell in Kentucky.









After the Army vet did two tours in Iraq in 2003 and 2007, he returned home with some memory damage.









Hooker's medicine that helps him focus was in his car parked at his mom's house on Old Grade Road.









When he went to go take it, he noticed his car had been burglarized.









"The medicine wasn't there. I said, where's my bag at? I looked for another bag and the gun. It was all gone," he said.









Over a thousand dollars' worth of gear was missing, including a couple military bags holding camping gear, plus a pistol and a bayonet.









The thieves also took off with Hooker's military and medical papers.









Many of the stolen items had memories attached to them from his time spent overseas, but the veteran doesn't like talking about it much.









"The memory damage helps not to think about things," he said.









Although Hooker probably won't replace a lot of the equipment, he has a message for the thieves.









"They can keep it. I'd just like to meet them," he said.









Anyone with information about the case should call the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office at (706) 278-1233.