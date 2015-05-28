DESTIN, Fla. (AP) - When Vanderbilt coach Kevin Stallings first stepped into the meeting room this week in Destin, he immediately noticed four new faces.









And one familiar one missing.









With longtime Florida coach Billy Donovan leaving college for the NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder earlier this month, Stallings has become the dean of Southeastern Conference basketball coaches.









The elder statesman felt the void at the league's annual spring meetings. But with new and experienced coaches Rick Barnes, Ben Howland and Avery Johnson in the room, Stallings also sensed that the league could be better positioned for bigger things.









Stallings says, "We're going to see some really incredible things. The best of the SEC is getting ready to happen in men's basketball."















