DALTON, GA (WRCB)---Dalton State Volleyball Head Coach Bruna Langner announces the recent signings of Germantown, Tennessee native Grace Hardin and versatile Houston County, Georgia Haley Cornett to play for the Roadrunners this fall.





Hardin, a 6'1 setter, is a graduate of Hutchison where she was a four year varsity player and MVP her senior year.





She led the varsity team in blocks her junior and senior years and was on the all-region team her sophomore, junior and senior seasons.





Hardin was on elite teams of Memphis Metro JVC for seven years, qualifying for USAV Nationals five of those years.





"Grace brings a lot of height and talent to our team," said Coach Bruna Langner. "She is transferring from (NCAA Division I) Tennessee Martin after playing one season."





Langer also has high hopes for Cornett.





"Haley will be an all-around player," said Langner.





"She can play really well on the front row as well as in the back row. We are excited to have her as a great new addition to our team."





Cornett said her first experience with volleyball came by chance. "In the winter of 2009, I went to the gym with my father too shoot some hoops," she relates. "As I walked into the gym, I realized it was occupied by a volleyball team. Not knowing the game, I sat on the bleachers and continued to watch them practice."





"I think I want to try a new sport," she recalls telling her dad. She learned the fundamentals in a volleyball recreation league before playing for a volleyball organization called Strikers. "I found the love and passion for the sport," Cornett said.





The newest Roadrunner signee has proven to be a flexible player. She has been a middle hitter, right side hitter, Libero and an outside hitter.





"I fell in love with the campus and with Coach Bruna after one visit," she said. "I can't wait to be a Roadrunner."















