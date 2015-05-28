The Georgia Department of Labor is assisting staffing company TiDra to recruit manufacturing workers for a textile plant in Calhoun.









The next GDOL recruiting event will be Monday and Tuesday, June 1-2, at the Gordon County Agricultural Service Center, 1282 Highway 53 Spur S.W., Calhoun. On both days, the events will be from 10:00am to 2:00pm.









The staffing company is recruiting workers for:





Inspection

Cutting

Mixing

Molding

Sanding

Filter press operators

Material handlers

General laborers

Staff members from the GDOL Rome Career Center will be available to assist the employer with the screening and interviewing the applicants.









Because of U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulations, applicants must be at least 18 years old.









Applicants also must have a high school diploma, or a General Education Diploma (GED), and at least three months of experience working in a manufacturing environment.









Salaries begin at $9 an hour.









The company will conduct background checks and drug-screening tests.









For additional information about the jobs and to apply online,



