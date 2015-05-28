News
GDOL to help TiDra hire manufacturing workers
The Georgia Department of Labor is assisting staffing company TiDra to recruit manufacturing workers for a textile plant in Calhoun.
Thursday, May 28th 2015, 1:07 pm EDT by
The next GDOL recruiting event will be Monday and Tuesday, June 1-2, at the Gordon County Agricultural Service Center, 1282 Highway 53 Spur S.W., Calhoun. On both days, the events will be from 10:00am to 2:00pm.
The staffing company is recruiting workers for:
- Inspection
- Cutting
- Mixing
- Molding
- Sanding
- Filter press operators
- Material handlers
- General laborers
Staff members from the GDOL Rome Career Center will be available to assist the employer with the screening and interviewing the applicants.
Because of U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulations, applicants must be at least 18 years old.
Applicants also must have a high school diploma, or a General Education Diploma (GED), and at least three months of experience working in a manufacturing environment.
Salaries begin at $9 an hour.
The company will conduct background checks and drug-screening tests.
For additional information about the jobs and to apply online,
Use the job order number in the search. The available jobs are as follows: cutting operators (8296649), mixing chip charging (8296765), molding operator (8296773), mixing materials handler (8296811) and sanding and filter press operator (8296817).