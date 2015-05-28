(NBC News) - A Seattle couple had a lottery ticket worth $1 million but didn't realize it. Fortunately for them, the thief who broke into their car had no idea, either.

They bought the ticket in February for a $350 million jackpot drawing. It wasn't until mid-May that they checked online and discovered that the ticket, which they had casually left in their car, was worth a cool million — a second-chance prize.

In between came a close call: Someone broke into the car and stole a pair of sunglasses sitting on top of the winning ticket, the couple told the Washington Lottery, which declined to release their names.