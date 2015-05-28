UPDATE: A man who admits he dressed up as a doctor to steal drugs from local hospitals will not have to spend any more time behind bars.

Last year, surveillance cameras at Erlanger and Parkridge Hospitals helped police arrest Ryan Epperson, 27, who took a plea deal on Wednesday morning.

Epperson originally faced dozens of charges and up to 8 years in prison. But tonight, he has a chance to get his life back on track.

Because he pleaded guilty, Epperson will be able to recover from his drug problem outside of prison walls.



"You could stack people like him up like firewood in prison, but it doesn't do society any good," said Epperson's attorney, Bill Speek. "He's somebody, clearly, that had a drug issue."



Last year, Epperson broke into Erlanger and Parkridge hospitals. Posing as a doctor and dressed in scrubs, he stole powerful pain medications and other narcotics from the surgery suites.



Epperson admitted he stole the drugs and told police he'd been dealing with a long-time addiction problem.



"If we can find a way of extracting people that are out there committing violent crimes from people that are committing offenses related to intoxication or addiction, we have a chance of dealing with the actual cause of the problem," Speek explained.



Judge Don Poole took Epperson's drug addiction into consideration.



Instead of being sent to prison, Epperson is headed to the county's Drug Court, where he'll have to complete a rigorous recovery-based program.



"If you work with those people, if you try to help yourself, they can try to help you," Poole told Epperson. "If you don't, then that sentence is going to be served."



The stakes are high for Epperson to stay clean. If he does not follow the rules of the Drug Court program, then he'll have to serve his six-year prison sentence.



"He's got a long road ahead of him," Speek said. "But he's got an opportunity, if he capitalizes on it."

PREVIOUS STORY: Ryan Epperson again waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning after being arrested a second time in August for stealing drugs from local hospitals.

His case now goes before a grand jury, meaning we'll have to wait to hear details of his scheme and testimony against him.

Epperson faces more than 50 counts of burglary, vandalism, theft and trespassing following multiple incidents in May and August in which he snuck into local hospitals and stole narcotics. Police say he admitted to the crime and even let them search his property where they discovered the stolen drugs.

Epperson is a former corrections officer with Hamilton County. He's being housed at the Silverdale Corrections Facility. He's scheduled to be back in criminal court in October.

PREVIOUS (8/25): A judge delayed the preliminary hearing for Ryan Epperson Wednesday morning, pushing the date to September 8.

A Criminal Court judge on Tuesday tripled the bond for the man accused of sneaking through local hospitals to steal drugs.



Ryan Epperson faces 42 new counts of criminal charges after police arrested him again last week.



Epperson’s attorney says his client needs rehab, not jail.



“Our position on the case is the exact same as it was before. We're dealing with somebody who has a severe addiction. I don't really see the value of having another drug addict in jail. He needs treatment,” said Bill Speek.



Epperson will be in general sessions court Tuesday morning for his preliminary hearing on the new charges. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing earlier this summer after his first arrest.

PREVIOUS STORY: Former Hamilton County corrections officer Ryan Epperson was arrested in connection with two separate incidents that occurred at Erlanger East on Sunday and the downtown Erlanger Tuesday.

This marks the second time Epperson has been arrested in connection with stealing drugs from area hospitals. The previous incident took place in May of 2015.

Chattanooga Police Department and the U.S. Marshal Service arrested Epperson Wednesday, and recovered a large amount of the stolen drugs.

Erlanger says their heightened security measures led the arrest of the suspect. In Epperson's latest attempts to steal medications, the suspect was not dressed in scrubs or posing as a physician.

Epperson has been charged with burglary, vandalism and criminal trespass.

PREVIOUS STORY: In a Tuesday court proceeding Ryan Epperson, waived his right to a preliminary hearing, and his case was bound over to the grand jury.

Epperson, a former Hamilton County corrections officer, has been charged with taking narcotics from crash carts in four local hospitals.

PREVIOUS STORY: Impersonating a surgeon, police say Ryan Epperson entered a door at Erlanger marked "Secure Personnel Only" to steal narcotics. Court records show he entered the radiology procedure lab at Parkridge to swipe drugs.

Memorial staff confirms narcotics were taken from four crash carts left in supervised areas.



Erlanger refused to answer Channel 3's questions about security. Instead they released a written statement, confirming ID badges are supposed to be visible at all times, and encouraging patients and family members to look for them.

Parkridge acknowledged the security breech, with a written statement saying in part, "We have taken immediate steps to evaluate the security of our drug dispensing processes and procedures as well as access to our restricted areas," said Patty Montgomery, Director of Marketing.

Memorial Hospital told Channel 3 over the phone that staff members count medication on every shift, and that is how they realized drugs were missing. Memorial has decided to remove some drugs from crash carts.



Channel 3 discovered some of the drugs Epperson is accused of stealing, Demerol, Fentanyl and Morphine are potent narcotics. Some of the drugs were in liquid form and loaded in syringes.



“So if they can snort it or put in their vein, they get almost an immediate effect ,” said Dr. Thomas Klinner.



Dr. Klinner works as a physician; he says narcotics are highly addictive.



“A third of Americans have a predisposition,” said Klinner.



Epperson told investigators he stole the drugs because he has a drug addiction.



Klinner says it's a good reminder for all medical personnel to have a strict security plan.



“Even in my office we have things double locked and it takes two keys to get in,” said Klinner.



Epperson is suspended with pay, from his job at the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

He's due in court next week.