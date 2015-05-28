UPDATE: IRONMAN announced on Tuesday that it has selected Chattanooga to host the 2017 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship triathlon.

IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon consists of a 1.2 mile swim, a 56 mile bike ride, and a half-marathon run of 13.1 miles.

The championship race will be a two-day event the professional and age-group Women's race will be Saturday, September 9th. The Men's professional and age-group men race will be Sunday, September 10.

“Chattanooga is a first-class city, fully qualified and well-equipped to deliver an exceptional event, and we look forward to providing our athletes with an unforgettable championship race experience,” said IRONMAN CEO, Andrew Messick.

The press release says that more than 4,000 athletes will qualify to race the 2017 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship.

Bob Doak, President and CEO for the Chattanooga Convention and Visitors Bureau said, “Chattanooga is 1 of 6 cities in the country to host both an IRONMAN and an IRONMAN 70.3; Chattanooga is 1 of 10 cities in the world to host both an IRONMAN and an IRONMAN 70.3; and Chattanooga is the ONLY city on the planet to host an IRONMAN, an IRONMAN 70.3 and two days of IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship racing."

The 2016 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship will go to the Southern Hemisphere for the first time to Queensland, Australia, before returning to North America and Chattanooga in 2017.

PREVIOUS STORY: Three cities are in the running to host 2017's Ironman 70.3 World Championship.



Chattanooga, Lake Placid, New York and St. George, Utah. as the three finalists looking to hold an event that tourism experts say would be an economic boon.

The event is a half Ironman distance competition and includes swim, bike and run components, but the duration of the races will be much different. It's tentatively scheduled for the week of Sept. 6-11, 2017.

The North America Championship was held in St. George, UT on May 2, bringing in about 3,000 athletes and 10,000 visitors.

Lake Placid has hosted a full-distance Ironman event for 16 years, making it the longest-running American event aside from the Ironman World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawai'i.