CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Chattanooga FC may remember Wednesday night's loss to the Atlanta Silverbacks as the one that got away.









CFC was dictating much of the game's first half pace and had plenty of scoring opportunities, but was never able to convert one until the 87th minute of regulation.









Chattanooga FC striker Luke Winter, taking the feed over the middle and lifting the ball over the outstretched Silverbacks goalkeeper, led to CFC's lone goal and a short-lived celebration on the field and in the stands.









On Atlanta's next possession, a questionable call led to the Silverbacks' first goal by way of penalty kick.









The Silverbacks eventually scored in the second extra period, chasing CFC's hopes for a future match with the MLS New York Red Bulls in New York.









Wednesday night's attendance was reported to be 2,600.









CFC has little time to lament their first loss of the season, as they preapre for back to back Amateur Cup games Friday and Saturday night at Finley Stadium.















