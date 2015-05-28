CHATTANOOGA, TN (

The Chattanooga Lookouts (28-17) went into extra-innings in their first ever contest against the Biloxi Shuckers (28-18), but dropped game one, 8-6, in 10 innings.









Chattanooga built up an early lead early against Shuckers' starting pitcher Jorge Lopez, compiling six runs in just four innings.

The team's first run came in the first inning on a Travis Harrison RBI single.

The team would then put another run on the board in the third when Miguel Sano drove in Byron Buxton, who reached earlier in the inning on a double.









With the score 2-1, Chattanooga began to pull away in the fourth.

Max Kepler led off the inning with a single and scored on a double by Adam Brett Walker II.

Walker advanced to third on a ground out by Michael Gonzales and crossed home plate on a wild pitch during Stuart Turner's at-bat.

Turner proceeded to smack his third home run of the year.

The Lookouts were not done scoring in that inning as Buxton electrified the crowd with an inside the park home run.

The speedster drove the ball to deep center and sneaked in under the tag for his sixth round tripper of 2015.









Up 6-1 the Lookouts seemed in line for their 29th victory of the season.

Biloxi had different plans, however, as they scored seven unanswered runs including two in the decisive 10th frame.









Top Brewers' prospect Orlando Arcia led the way for the Shuckers with a double and his third home run of the season.









