CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Wednesday night prior to CFC's U.S. Open Cup match against the Atlanta Silverbacks, we sampled soccer fans for their reaction to the overnight arrests of 7 FIFA officials in Switzerland in what authorities term as rampant corruption within the sport's world governing body.





Many Chattanooga soccer fans say it's about time.





" Nobody was shocked at all, everybody knows theres a lot of corruption in FIFA," says Chattahooligan Elizabeth Spencer. " Nobody is shocked, it's very predictable."





" Actually, I just heard about it but theres been corruption for a long time," says local soccer fan Dale Woodfin. " So, its good you know, that they deserve to be arrested and found guilty, that will be a good thing."





" The fact that a big corporation can get away with that," said a surprised Ben Moore. " I also thought it was intersteing that I heard talk that they're going to possibly relocate the next two World Cups and I think that everyone in America should be pretty excited of the opportunity of it coming here."





Late Wednesday night, Football New Zealand said the arrests of some leading FIFA executives on corruption charges will have no impact on the Under-20 World Cup, which kicks off Saturday.





CONCACAF president Jeffrey Webb, who chaired the FIFA organizing committee for the Under-20 tournament and visited New Zealand in February for the draw, was among those arrested in dawn raids by Swiss police on Wednesday.









Football New Zealand chief executive Andy Martin issued a statement Thursday in which he described recent events as "very serious" and said "we continue to monitor the situation closely so that we can react appropriately."















