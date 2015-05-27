NEWARK, N.J. (AP) -Tracy Morgan says he's grateful his lawsuit against Wal-Mart over a New Jersey highway crash that injured him and killed one of his friends has been resolved.



The actor-comedian says the Bentonville, Arkansas-based company "did right by" him and his family.

Both sides announced the settlement Wednesday.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. calls it "amicable." Details haven't been disclosed.

A Wal-Mart truck slammed into the back of a limo van carrying Morgan and other people back from a show in Delaware last June. New York comedian James "Jimmy Mack" McNair was killed. Morgan suffered head trauma, a broken leg and broken ribs.

An attorney says the former "Saturday Night Live" and "30 Rock" star is still recovering.

Van passengers from Jersey City, New Jersey, and Shelton, Connecticut, also were plaintiffs in the lawsuit.