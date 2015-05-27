Summer months considered "100 deadliest days" for teen drivers
Natalie Rice says as a parent, it can be nerve wrecking with motor crashes being the leading cause of deaths in teens.
In 2013 alone, more than 350,000 people were injured and almost 3,000 were killed in crashes involving a teen driver. 2/3 of those are victims are someone other than the driver.
Data from AAA says nearly 50 percent of those injured were in another vehicle, 17 percent were in the teen driver's car and two percent were non-motorists.
In those killed from crashes, 30 percent were in another car, 27 percent were in the teen driver's car and 10 percent were non-motorists.
In 2013, an average of 220 teen drivers and passengers died in traffic crashes during each of the summer months, a 43 percent increase compared to the rest of the year. Teen crash rates are higher than any other.
Rice says not only are the teen drivers just inexperienced, there are too many distractions, especially with technology. "When you're texting and driving, you're losing that eye contact with the road and that's a pretty big distraction," said Rice.
She says parents should be spending extra time training their new drivers. "Be contentious that you pay attention to your child as a new driver that you coach them mainly and you spend time with them," said Rice.
Click here for more information on how to keep your teen drivers safe. AAA also provides a smart start program, which teaches parents tools on how to coach young drivers.