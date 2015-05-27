UPDATE:

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of Wednesday evening's incident as Larry Wayne Hester, 57.

PREVIOUS STORY: A Captain with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says a train was traveling along the tracks going around a curve, when it struck a man walking along the train tracks and killing him instantly.



"An engineer tells us that he was standing near the track, in the track near the west side, and the train struck him and knocked him to the west side of the tracks," said Capt. William Johnson.



Police say the victim is a white middle aged man, but investigators have not yet confirmed who he is.



The medical examiner has ruled his death accidental.



"The description we had been given, he was kind of bent over, kid of bent down, like he might have been picking something up," Capt. Johnson said, "Wasn't sure but that was the description we learned from the witness."



Norfolk Southern was operating the train. A spokesperson for the railroad says the crew reported the incident and was unable to stop in time.



Track speed at this location is 40-miles per hour.



Four people have been struck and killed by a train on a five-mile stretch of track since 2011.



Four years ago, Michael Hennon and Hannah Barnes died near McDonald Farm on Coulterville Rd.



Earlier this year, in March, a nine-year old autistic boy, Timothy Wallace, was struck and killed along the tracks about two miles away near Leggett Rd.



Wednesday's fatality happened two miles further down the track near Industrial Blvd.



A man who lives nearby says it's difficult to hear a train coming if you're on the tracks.



"There are times when you can't hear a train because he's loaded, he's rolling, the weight's off the wheel's and he's going by pretty good," said Kenneth Mobley of Sale Creek, "But you can feel the vibration. so the best thing you can do is look, just like you're crossing the street."



The Sheriff's Office is working the railroad police to get the train's video surveillance and to determine how fast it was going.



While other fatalities have happened in this areas the Sheriff's Office says it's not clear whether this stretch of track is more dangerous by design, or if it's just used more often by pedestrians.

