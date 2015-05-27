HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (

)

--- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga continues to post impressive Academic Progress Rate (APR) scores, according to the information released by the NCAA today. The Mocs already saw a school-record eight programs receive public recognition, and now have 14 of its 17 sports at or above the national average.









A total of 11 teams had perfect single-year APRs scores of 1,000, while all 17 were well above the NCAA minimum of 930. Single-year scores released today were from the 2013-14 academic year, while the four-year scores encompassed the 2010-11 through 2013-14 cohorts.









It is the fourth year in a row at least nine of Chattanooga's 17 programs had a perfect 1000. The Mocs had nine teams with a perfect single-year score in 2011-12, a school-record 13 in 2010-11 and 12 last year.









“This is another example of the outstanding year we have put together, academically,” stated UTC Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics David Blackburn. “The APR is a very important tool in measuring how well we keep our student-athletes working towards a degree. These scores show the emphasis our student-athletes, coaches and support staff put on academics at UTC.”









Women's tennis saw the biggest improvement of any team. The Mocs upped their four-year average 16 points to a perfect 1000. They were joined by men's golf, men's and women's cross country and men's and women's indoor and outdoor track & field as the eight programs recognized by the NCAA last week for having a perfect four-year score of 1000.









“More college athletes than ever are succeeding in the classroom, and I applaud their commitment to academic achievement. We are pleased and proud of their accomplishments,” said NCAA President Mark Emmert in a release on the NCAA website . “Our goal always has been to encourage students to achieve academically and earn their degrees. Every year, Division I students prove that both academic and athletic success are achievable.”









According to the NCAA, the APR provides a real-time "snapshot" of a team's academic success each semester by assessing the current academic progress of every student-athlete. The APR includes eligibility and retention as factors in the calculation and provides a much clearer picture of the current academic culture in each sport.







