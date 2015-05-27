Finding work can be tough but sometimes finding seasonal work as a teenager can be even more difficult.









That's the reality for thousands of local teens now out of school for the summer with a limited number of seasonal jobs available.









But Channel 3 found some teens trying to set themselves apart from their peers to get those coveted summer jobs.









The City of Chattanooga's Department of Youth and Family Development is offering three days of free work-readiness training for teens ages 15-19. The goal is to help prepare them for the work force and teach them how to maintain a job.









They learn leadership and interview skills, how to retain a job and how to dress for success.









"It's not enough to say I want a job so I can have some money so I can buy clothes or whatever you want to do and its not enough for parents to say -- you need to get a job, you need to get a job -- well we need to teach them how to get jobs and how to keep jobs," said Career Development Coordinator Angela Daniels.









Daniels said last summer a little less than a third of the participants got jobs at the end of the week. This year, her goal is to employ up to about 60 of the 89 participants.









For more information visit

or call Angela Daniels at 423-643-6423.











