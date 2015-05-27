By KATE BRUMBACK, Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - A legal battle over the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s traveling Bible and 1964 Nobel Peace Prize is headed for court-ordered mediation.

King's estate, which is controlled by his sons, last year asked a judge to order their sister to surrender the items. In a board of directors meeting last year, Martin Luther King III and Dexter Scott King voted 2-1 against Bernice King to sell the two artifacts to a private buyer.

The two sides on Wednesday told Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney that they're close to an agreement but not quite there.

A lawyer for Bernice King asked the judge to order mediation, and the estate's lawyer did not oppose that. McBurney said he would issue an order outlining the terms for mediation early next week.