Good Wednesday. Today will be warm and humid with a high of 85 degrees. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon with scattered storms developing during the late afternoon and evening hours.

We will get even warmer Thursday and Friday as the high climbs to 87 both days. We will have more widespread coverage of showers and storms during the afternoon as our unsettled weather pattern continues.

Right now it looks like most of our Saturday will be rain free until the evening. Saturday's high will reach 88, and it will be extremely muggy. Saturday evening a front will bring in more storms that will last on and off through the day Sunday. Sunday's high will climb to 86.

Next week will sport more showers and storms at least through Wednesday during the afternoons as warm and muggy weather continues.

-David Karnes

WEDNESDAY:

8am... Mostly Cloudy, 68

Noon... Partly Cloudy, 77