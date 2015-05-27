UPDATE:

Chattanooga Police have identified the body found Wednesday morning as 39-year-old as Torrence Sivels.









The cause of death is pending the results of the autopsy by the Medical Examiner's Office.









Chattanooga Police still ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.









The investigation is ongoing.





PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police say the body found Wednesday morning in the Tennessee River was reported by a local fisherman.

Investigators with the Chattanooga Police Department are investigating a body found floating in the Tennessee River early Wednesday morning.









CPD confirms a black male's body was found near mile marker 474 in the Chattanooga city limits.









Investigators set up their staging area at a marina off Kings Point Road.









An official with the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency told Channel 3 they got the call at 2 a.m. of a floating body.









That official said no boat was found with the body and that therefore, the Chattanooga Police Department would handle the investigation.









Hamilton County EMS transported the body away from the scene around 4:30 a.m.









Police say that foul play is not suspected at this time.







