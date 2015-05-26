CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Chattanooga FC got it's final practice in Tuesday night on the rainy Finley Stadium pitch prior to Wednesday's match versus the NASL's Atlanta Silverbacks, as the team revealed what's at stake should they upset the favored and professional Silverback squad.









CFC Head Coach Bill Elliott says there's more on the line than just a win or a loss, a collective ticket to the Big Apple rests on victory.





" The winner of our game with the Silverbacks travels to New York to play the Red Bulls, explains Elliott. " So, I think both teams will be very motivated and excited by the opportunity that exists if we're able to advance. I know we are, I'm sure Atlanta will feel the same way," said Elliott, who adds with 2 more games in the Steinbrenner Cup series later this weekend, he will keep a close eye on playing time for his club.









Wednesday's kick goes off at 7:30 from Finley Stadium.









A bigger than normal is crowd is expected with the Silverbacks' complement of traveling fans.















