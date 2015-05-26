News
Catoosa Co. Sheriff's Office searching for suspect(s) in auto robbery
Catoosa County Sheriff's Office is looking for information about a robbery on Cloud Springs Road Monday in Rossville, GA.
Tuesday, May 26th 2015, 9:26 pm EDT
Updated:
Tuesday, May 26th 2015, 10:40 pm EDT
The suspect(s) broke into L&K Auto Sales, took three sets of keys and stole three vehicles.
Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact Detective James Stockard or Captain Chris Lyons with the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office at (706)935-2424.