



We want to congratulate Audrey, who put in up to four hours of studying per session, She didn't miss a word in the preliminaries but didn't make it to the semi-finals because of a point system.

Audrey Frische, "It's nerve wrecking, but my sister was here two times before so I have a little bit of experience, but I've never actually been on the stage, so. It's a lot of work too, it's a lot of studying...oh goodness. It's basically one of the coolest things you can do in middle school, so that's why I like it."