UPDATE: Loftis Middle School student represent Hamilton Co. in National Spelling Bee
It's time again for the Scripps' National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland.Representing Hamilton County is 12-year-old Audrey Frische.
Tuesday, May 26th 2015, 8:59 pm EDT
Updated:
Wednesday, May 27th 2015, 11:57 pm EDT
UPDATE
: They may be young, precocious and smart, but have they read a menu?
It appears that being a "foodie" is a requirement at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
And we're happy to report our representative, Audrey Frische nailed the word strudel. Exotic foods were front and center during the preliminary rounds.
Audrey is a Loftis Middle School student. She says it was a little intimidating getting up there today, but this wasn't necessarily her first rodeo.
Audrey Frische, "It's nerve wrecking, but my sister was here two times before so I have a little bit of experience, but I've never actually been on the stage, so. It's a lot of work too, it's a lot of studying...oh goodness. It's basically one of the coolest things you can do in middle school, so that's why I like it."
We want to congratulate Audrey, who put in up to four hours of studying per session, She didn't miss a word in the preliminaries but didn't make it to the semi-finals because of a point system.
Representing Hamilton County is 12-year-old Audrey Frische. Audrey is a student at Loftis Middle School in Hixson. Audrey's favorite sport is archery, and she has received five Junior Olympic Archery Development scoring pins for her skills and dedication. When Audrey isn't taking the range by storm, she enjoys practicing magic tricks and making balloon animals. In her spare time, she likes playing Pokémon, reading and going to yard sales. In the future, she would love to study oceanography, and she is looking forward to someday trying Scuba diving. This is Audrey's first time competing at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, but her sister Nicole participated in the Bee in 2012 and 2013.