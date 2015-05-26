UPDATE: Chattanooga Police have identified the victim in the South Kelly Street shooting that happened Tuesday night.

The victim is identified as 29-year-old Dieshunn Lindsey. Lindsey told police he was waiting for a friend at 400 S. Kelly Street when a white sedan approached.

Police tell Channel 3, Lindsey said he heard gun shots coming from the direction of the suspect vehicle when he noticed he had been shot.

Lindsey was unable to provide any further suspect information.

Chattanooga Police still ask anyone with information regarding this crime to call 423-698-2525.

The investigation is ongoing.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.









Officers were called to the 4-thousand block of Homer Street near Granada Street around 7:30 on a shots fired call. Officers were unable to find a victim at the time.

A little while later, police received a call of a gunshot victim at the hospital. The victim had been taken by personal vehicle.