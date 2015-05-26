UPDATE: Chattanooga police investigate shooting
UPDATE: Chattanooga Police have identified the victim in the South Kelly Street shooting that happened Tuesday night.
The victim is identified as 29-year-old Dieshunn Lindsey. Lindsey told police he was waiting for a friend at 400 S. Kelly Street when a white sedan approached.
Police tell Channel 3, Lindsey said he heard gun shots coming from the direction of the suspect vehicle when he noticed he had been shot.
Lindsey was unable to provide any further suspect information.
Chattanooga Police still ask anyone with information regarding this crime to call 423-698-2525.
The investigation is ongoing.
