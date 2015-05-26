A statewide Endangered Child Alert issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on behalf of the Jackson County Sheriff's Office for 16-year old Briana Varela has been cancelled.

Briana Varela was safely located in Cincinnati, Ohio.

She was last seen the Monday morning May 25, 2015. It is believed she was in route to Toledo, Ohio and may pass through Louisville, KY to meet Nathan David Lane, a registered sex offender recently paroled in Toledo, OH. Lane is wanted for questioning and currently has a warrant on file for sexual exploitation of a minor-via telecommunications.



Varela has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5'02" and weighs 120 pounds.

Lane has brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5'08" and weighs 151 pounds. He also goes by the name Nathaniel David Lane.