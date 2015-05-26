CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – On Friday, May 29 at 7:15 p.m. the Lookouts will be hosting their Salute to Heroes, Military Appreciation Celebration at AT&T Field.

This event is presented by EPB Fiber Optics and will feature a postgame Fireworks Extravaganza.









As a thank you to our servicemen and servicewomen, active and Veteran military men and women will receive up to four free General Admission tickets to Friday's game.

Fans can simply show their military ID at the AT&T Field Box Office on the night of the game to claim their tickets.









“We are thankful to be able to give back to our military members who have served our country,” said Lookouts' President and General Manager Rich Mozingo.

“This night gives us and our fans yet another opportunity to recognize the commitment and sacrifice our military makes every day.”









The night will also feature a pre-game recognition ceremony for local Student Veteran Organizations from UTC and Chattanooga State.









After an off-day today your first place Lookouts return to action tomorrow at 7:15 p.m. for game one of an eight game homestand. Along with Salute to Heroes Night the upcoming slate of home games features Classic Car Night (Coker Tire) on May 28, Logo Baseball Giveaway Night (Elder's Ace Hardware) on May 30 and a Business Person Special on June 3. Tickets to Lookouts Baseball presented by FSG Bank are available now online and by calling the box office at 423-267-4TIX.







