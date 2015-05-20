UPDATE: Logging truck driver sentenced in deadly 2015 crash

UPDATE: The logging truck driver who crashed into a car driven by a 17-year-old Bradley County girl was sentenced today in the deadly 2015 crash.

A judge sentenced Judd to 30 days in jail immediately Friday and then to six years of supervised probation. His defense attorneys asked for a diversion, which was granted. If the terms of Judd's probation are violated, he'll server 3 years in prison.

Judd pleaded no contest to a charge of reckless vehicular homicide in August of 2017.

Judd has been placed in handcuffs. He’ll start serving jail time today. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/oVFiT1Rtv0 — Cameron Taylor (@CameronWRCB) December 15, 2017

PREVIOUS STORY: A Wednesday morning crash on North Lee Highway in Cleveland left one person dead.



The community now mourns the death of the 17-year-old girl, Ashlyn Lamberth. We spoke with close friend Emily Rievley, who says Ashlyn Lamberth was the sweetest girl you'd ever meet; she never walked into a room without a smile. It's that smile that Rievley and her friend and family will always remember.



"On my way home I was listening to a video of Ashlyn and my brother from Christmas, singing “Baby It's Cold Outside”. It's just so hard to believe that she's not here anymore," said Rievley.



Ashlyn had a bright future ahead of her, a recent graduate of Bradley High School, the 17-year-old planned on going to Lee University in the fall. "She had one of the biggest hearts in the entire world," said Rievley.



Rievley says Ashlyn was basically an extension of her family; Ashlyn had been dating Rievley's brother for two years. "It doesn't seem real right now," said Rievley.



Rievley says the tragic accident that took Ashlyn's life too soon serves as a wake-up call. "On my way home I saw two people run red lights, it made me think ‘it could have been you'," said Rievley. "It makes you realize that you never know when you're last day is gonna be and to always make sure that you're right with Jesus."



Rievley says she can find some comfort in knowing she has an extra set of eyes watching over her. "She was like an angel. Well, now she is," said Rievley.



The driver of the logging truck, Cody Judd, 20, was not injured. The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reports that Judd was driving north on Hwy 11 approaching the intersection of Tasso Lane. Lamberth's car was stopped at the red light waiting to turn left onto Highway 11. When the light turned green, she proceeded to turn left on Hwy 11. The truck did not stop at the light and hit the car in the driver's door.

PREVIOUS STORY: A 17-year-old girl lost her life Wednesday in Bradley County in a collision with a logging truck.



The crash happened on North Lee Highway at Tasso Lane.



Tennessee Highway Patrol is working the crash with assistance from both the Cleveland Police Department and Bradley County Sheriff's Office assisting.



Stay with Channel 3 and WRCBtv.com for more on this developing story.