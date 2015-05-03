Riverbend Festival 2016: Get to know Peewee Moore

Peewee Moore will be performing at Riverbend Festival on June 10th at 7:45.

As an award winning, highly acclaimed Outlaw Country Singer/Songwriter Peewee Moore performs an endless string of one night stands at honky tonks, dance halls, festivals, and theaters around the world.

Born and raised in the foothills of the Appalachian Rainforest just across the TN border in Fort Oglethorpe, GA, Peewee spent most of his time haunting the streets of Chattanooga TN playing many of his first shows in, and around the "Choo Choo" city. Peewee spent the consecutive years making a name for himself as an accomplished picker, and songwriter throughout the Southeast.

In 2010 he moved to Austin Texas the "Live Music Capitol Of The World" long enough to make the contacts necessary to be a staple and gain a foothold in the Austin Scene then decided to move back to Tennessee landing in the mountains between Chattanooga and Nashville. This year finds Peewee Moore deep in the creative process for album number four.

Peewee, is keeping the roads hot with a busy touring schedule performing at world class venues, and festivals across the country, and his second European tour of 2016 is scheduled for September/October.

With the gift of raw talent, and showmanship Peewee has been fortunate enough to share the stage with several of his heroes, as well as some of outlaw country, americana, and rockabilly's most well known acts such as: Kris Kristofferson, Billy Joe Shaver, David Allen Coe, Ralph Stanley, Dwight Yoakam, Charlie Daniels, Dicky Betts, Cowboy Jack Clement, Steve Earle, Red Simpson, Shooter Jennings, Junior Brown, Chris Knight, Todd Snyder, Wanda Jackson, The Blasters, Southern Culture On The Skids, and countless others.

Peewee Moore's music is broadcast on Sirius/XM's Outlaw Country Channel as well as more than 1,000 different AM & FM stations, internet radio, and podcast's websites.