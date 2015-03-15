Former police chief, city manager charged in pill mill operation - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Former police chief, city manager charged in pill mill operation

By WBIR
A former Maynardville police chief and city manager is behind bars in connection with a massive federal pill mill investigation in East Tennessee.

Timothy Randall Woods, 47, was arrested Thursday on charges of possession and distribution of narcotics and money laundering. Woods appeared Friday in U.S. District Court in Knoxville and chose to waive a detention hearing.

Woods is currently being held in the Blount County Jail without bond.

He once served as the Maynardville police chief and city manager, but resigned in July 2008 amid accusations of city charter and state law violations.

