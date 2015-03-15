White House steps up pressure on Republicans over Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Obama administration is warning Congress once more to stand down from interference with U.S. negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program.The White House delivered a letter late Saturday to Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker asserting that pending legislation likely would have a "profoundly negative impact" on the ongoing talks with Tehran.

The letter was signed by Denis McDonough, President Barack Obama's White House chief of staff.



The letter came as Secretary of State John Kerry, preparing for another sit down with his counterpart from Iran in Switzerland, said he doesn't yet know whether a letter sent to Iranian officials by Senate Republicans has jeopardized those negotiations.

If an agreement isn't reached by the end of March, Kerry suggested that an extension of talks would be unlikely.



