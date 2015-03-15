Chattanooga woman fights city over open records

By ADRIAN SAINZAssociated Press

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - A citizen-versus-city battle is being waged in Chattanooga by a proponent of open government who is challenging the process of granting financial incentives to private companies seeking to build or expand operations in the city.

Helen Burns Sharp says she has spent about $100,000 of her own money in questioning the approval of tax increment financing of $9 million - plus interest - for developers who planned to build a road in a golf course subdivision.

She first sued the City Council, the County Commission and Chattanooga's Industrial Development Board, claiming they approved the deal without holding public hearings about it.

A judge nullified the deal in 2014, but Sharp filed another lawsuit after the development board re-approved the deal without a vote from the council or commission.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.