GA man attacks McDonald's cashier over incorrect charge

AMERICUS, Ga. (AP) - Police say a south Georgia man is facing charges after attacking a McDonald's cashier accused of overcharging him for his meal.

Americus Police Maj. Herman Lamar told WALB-TV (http://bit.ly/1Mz6Die ) on Friday that Willis Mann is accused of choking a cashier and punching him after placing his order and arguing that he'd been overcharged.

Authorities say Mann is charged with felony aggravated assault.

Lamar says a surveillance camera inside the restaurant recorded video evidence supporting the cashier's report of the attack.

Information from: WALB-TV, http://www.walb.com/

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.